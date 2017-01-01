Introducing Cargo 2
So much is new,
watch the video for Cargo 2:
Moving an existing Cargo site to Cargo 2
-
Start a Cargo 2 site
-
Click “Import content from a Cargo 1 Site”
in the Settings tab
-
Complete the design of your site
here are the basics
-
Connect your domain
(or have Cargo do it for you)
- Upgrade or use an existing Upgrade
Tools to Publish Content
Cargo Collective offers a set of professional web publishing tools to service the design and creative communities:
Our new site builder of almost unlimited capacity, power and functionality, designed to handle any type of project. Typical uses: portfolio sites, digital magazines, design agencies, startups, bands.
See Cargo 2 in use
Start a Cargo 2 Site
A smaller site builder, still very powerful but aimed at projects of a more modest scope. Typical uses: personal profiles, landing pages, flyers, release pages for albums, books or movies.
See Persona in use
Start a Persona
Coming soon, Observatory is an image streaming platform as well as an image management tool. It can be used for image banks, blogs, books/zines, visual archives.
This week on Cargo
Image Selections
Outstanding works from Cargo Members
In Use
Explore the best applications of the Cargo Platform. See More
From the Shop
The latest additions to the Cargo Shop’s Inventory:
@CargoWorld
The Cargo Instagram feed featuring prime output from Cargo members