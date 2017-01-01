Templates      Domains      In Use      Basics
       
Cargo makes tools to design and build unique websites.

Introducing Cargo 2


So much is new,
watch the video for Cargo 2:

Tools to Publish Content


Cargo Collective offers a set of professional web publishing tools to service the design and creative communities:

Our new site builder of almost unlimited capacity, power and functionality, designed to handle any type of project. Typical uses: portfolio sites, digital magazines, design agencies, startups, bands.

See Cargo 2 in use
Start a Cargo 2 Site

A smaller site builder, still very powerful but aimed at projects of a more modest scope. Typical uses: personal profiles, landing pages, flyers, release pages for albums, books or movies.

See Persona in use
Start a Persona

Coming soon, Observatory is an image streaming platform as well as an image management tool. It can be used for image banks, blogs, books/zines, visual archives.

